Portable console emulator for Windows
Mmmm Monokai.

Cmder is a software package created out of pure frustration over the absence of nice console emulators on Windows. It is based on amazing software, and spiced up with the Monokai color scheme and a custom prompt layout, looking sexy from the start.

ConEmu, which is used in cmder.

With help of the best

Think about cmder more as a software package than a separate app. All the magic is happening through ConEmu. With enhancements from Clink.

Personally, I hate the absence of padding

Total portability

Carry it with you on a USB stick or in the Cloud, so your settings, aliases and history can go anywhere you go. You will not see that ugly Windows prompt ever again.

Look at all these neat binaries included.

Git and others

Oooh yes! If you decide to use the slightly bigger git-for-windows version, you will have all Unix commands ready in PATH so that you can git init or cat instantly on every machine.

Download

 

GitHub Repository (for issues/requests/source)
Download Mini ~7.8MB
Download Full (with Git for Windows) ~100MB or ~52MB 7z

Installation

  1. Unzip
  2. (optional) Place your own executable files into the bin folder to be injected into your PATH.
  3. Run Cmder (Cmder.exe)

Keyboard shortcuts

Tab manipulation

  • Ctrl + ` : Global Summon from taskbar
  • Win + Alt + p : Preferences (Or right click on title bar)
  • Ctrl + t : New tab dialog (maybe you want to open cmd as admin?)
  • Ctrl + w : Close tab
  • Shift + Alt + number : Fast new tab:
    1. 1. CMD
    2. 2. PowerShell
  • Alt + Enter : Fullscreen

Shell

  • Ctrl + Alt + u : Traverse up in directory structure (lovely feature!)
  • End, Home, Ctrl : Traverse text as usual on Windows
  • Ctrl + r : History search
  • Shift + mouse : Select and copy text from buffer
  • Right click / Ctrl + Shift + v : Paste text

Notes / Docs

Aliases

There is simple support for aliases. They can be created by using the alias command like this: alias ls=ls --color $*. They are pretty much just doskeys in /config/aliases. One per line. And make sure to handle arguments by putting argument variables $* somewhere.

Updating + Building

There is not much going on here. But if you want to get most recent updates for Conemu just tick auto-updating in preferences. If you want to clone the repo and build it yourself, you will need PowerShell >=3.0 and 7z. When you are set on that, just run scripts/build.ps1.

Documentations

Most of the Cmder functionality are documented in the readme file on GitHub. We have extented help available in Cmder Wiki, also regarding integration.

If you're having trouble with anything, please have a look at the GitHub issues, or create a new one.
We'll be happy to help, but you might have a better chance to find solutions on the pages of the upstream projects. Those are: