Cmder is a software package created out of pure frustration over the absence of nice console emulators on Windows. It is based on amazing software, and spiced up with the Monokai color scheme and a custom prompt layout, looking sexy from the start.
With help of the best
Think about cmder more as a software package than a separate app. All the magic is happening through ConEmu. With enhancements from Clink.
Total portability
Carry it with you on a USB stick or in the Cloud, so your settings, aliases and history can go anywhere you go. You will not see that ugly Windows prompt ever again.
Git and others
Oooh yes! If you decide to use the
slightly bigger
git-for-windows version, you will have all Unix commands ready in PATH so that you can
git init or
cat instantly on every machine.
Download
GitHub Repository (for issues/requests/source)
Installation
- Unzip
- (optional) Place your own executable files into the
binfolder to be injected into your PATH.
- Run Cmder (Cmder.exe)
Keyboard shortcuts
Tab manipulation
-
Ctrl + `: Global Summon from taskbar
-
Win + Alt + p: Preferences (Or right click on title bar)
-
Ctrl + t: New tab dialog (maybe you want to open cmd as admin?)
-
Ctrl + w: Close tab
-
Shift + Alt + number: Fast new tab:
-
1.CMD
-
2.PowerShell
-
-
Alt + Enter: Fullscreen
Shell
-
Ctrl + Alt + u: Traverse up in directory structure (lovely feature!)
-
End, Home, Ctrl: Traverse text as usual on Windows
-
Ctrl + r: History search
-
Shift + mouse: Select and copy text from buffer
-
Right click / Ctrl + Shift + v: Paste text
Notes / Docs
Aliases
There is simple support for aliases. They can be created by using the
alias command like this:
alias ls=ls --color $*. They are pretty much just
doskeys in
/config/aliases. One per line. And make sure to handle arguments by putting argument variables
$* somewhere.
Updating + Building
There is not much going on here. But if you want to get most recent updates for Conemu just tick
auto-updating in preferences. If you want to clone the repo and build it yourself, you will
need
PowerShell >=3.0 and 7z. When you are set on that, just run
scripts/build.ps1.
Documentations
Most of the Cmder functionality are documented in the readme file on GitHub. We have extented help available in Cmder Wiki, also regarding integration.
If you're having trouble with anything, please have a look at the GitHub
issues, or create
a new one.
We'll be happy to help, but you might have a better chance to find solutions on the pages of the upstream projects. Those are:
- Console emulator ~ Conemu
- Cmd.exe enhancements ~ clink
- Unix tools on windows ~ git for windows